Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Lana Wilson speak at the Netflix premiere of "Miss Americana" on Jan. 23 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Documentarian Lana Wilson felt an immediate connection to Taylor Swift. Their conversations about art flowed, their points of view on the female experience in the industry aligned. Wilson was a top candidate to direct a film on Swift’s life and career after the “Lover” singer responded to her films “After Tiller” and “The Departure,” which take on significant topics like late-term abortion and suicide prevention. “She appreciated that it’s really important to me to not feel like I’m making an advocacy piece or pushing a point of view on an audience, but actually just giving them space to see people and experiences as complicated and multilayered,” Wilson told HuffPost in a cozy Park City lounge area at the Sundance Film Festival. “She was interested in making a documentary that felt raw and genuine and intimate, and she was clear that she really wanted a director who had a perspective on the stuff she was going through.” The pair ended up creating “Miss Americana,” a very pro-Swift piece now streaming on Netflix. The film focuses on Swift’s reentry into the world following some harsh 2016 social media backlash and the debut of her sixth album, “Reputation.” It charts the recording artist’s growth from a naive young woman with no political backbone to a President Trump-opposingqueer rights activist and “silence breaker” of the Me Too movement. “I connected to this idea of being ‘a good girl’ ― needing approval and pats on the head ― and then this growing feminist political consciousness and awareness of the double standard that she’s experiencing,” Wilson said. “I found a lot of inspiration in the fact that she decided she needed to be her true self and take the muzzle off in a way that she hadn’t done before.” Making an 85-minute movie with hours and hours of footage to choose from is a difficult task, so Wilson filled us in on what was left on the cutting room floor, and why.

Netflix Taylor Swift in a scene from the documentary "Miss Americana."

Kanye West’s Side Of The Story The infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards moment between Swift and a mic-grabbing Kanye West is mentioned within the first 15 minutes of “Miss Americana.” Swift’s “You Belong With Me” won Best Female Video over Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and West ransacked the stage to interrupt and express his disapproval. In the doc, we see the fallout of the event, in which President Barack Obama called West “a jackass” and Dr. Phil said the rapper stole a teenager’s spotlight “because he could.” “When you’re living for the approval of strangers and that is where you derive all of your joy and fulfillment, one bad thing can cause everything to crumble,” Swift says about the moment. For her, it changed the good girl approach and was “a catalyst for a lot of the psychological paths I went down.” When asked if Wilson ever considered reaching out to West to get his perspective on their eventual reconnection-turned-scam-friendship and the social media madness that ensued, she told HuffPost that she “didn’t want it to be about Kanye.” “She was like a prodigy in country music, and it was this fairy-tale rise culminating in pulling up at the VMAs in a horse-drawn carriage,” Wilson said. “When Kanye took the microphone away and when the crowd was booing, she felt like people were booing her. I could totally understand this is less about Kanye and more about a 19-year-old artist who loves performing and being applauded, having this humiliating and devastating experience and how that affected her.” A Whole Lot More Studio Time In the film, audiences get incredible access to Swift’s songwriting process and her experience in the recording studio. A highlight is when she “turns on her party shoes for vocals” and works on “Getaway Car” with producer Jack Antonoff. Viewers see their creative process result in a stadium of people singing Swift’s lyrics back to her during a performance of the song. “There’s so much more songwriting stuff [we cut],” Wilson said. “That was hard to whittle down. At one point, I know we had like a 40-minute version of her writing ‘Only the Young.’” Wilson said it was thrilling to watch Swift use her phone to record voice memos and track lyrics. She now relies on her own cell as a tool in the filmmaking process. “Inspiration comes and goes,” Wilson stated, “and you have to catch it when it’s there.”

Kevin Mazur/TAS18 via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta at a plaque presentation backstage at MetLife Stadium on July 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.