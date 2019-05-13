What's More Annoying Than A Kid Who Won't Eat Vegetables? A Child Who Will

HuffPostUK

I am at my wit’s end. My children will not eat vegetables. I’ve tried everything I can think of: bribes; assigning a favourite vegetable to individual Marvel superheroes (it transpires Thor loves kale but Ant Man has a passion for yellow peppers); even flat-out lying about carrots and referring to them as “special orange sausages”. Nothing works. I have two boys – a four-year-old and an 18-month-old, and if it were up to them, their diets would consist of chocolate-chip brioches, cocktail sausages, Babybel and Fruit Shoots. My older son recently turned his nose up at some tenderstem broccoli my husband had seared with garlic butter because, and I quote, “I am not a herbivore”. When we presented him with mushroom stroganoff, he informed us that he is “allergic to mushrooms”. Apparently, they make him sneeze. When I pointed out that neither of those things were actually the case, he replied, barely missing a beat: “But I am allergic to stroganoffs.” But while the boy has never been a vegetable fan, his father and I have always fallen back on the nutrition he absorbed form the wholesale quantities of soft fruit he’d hoover up every day. But now even that’s suffering. He’s become the sort of picky eater who will carefully remove the bread from a sandwich, then remove the filling from the sandwich, then push his plate away, and ask what’s for pudding. And his younger brother – who until recently would cheerfully gobble up anything – has begun to copy him.

Getty

At this rate scurvy will set in by the end of the week. Have you ever tried to explain scurvy to a toddler? It doesn’t capture the attention quite as well as, say, Baby Shark. What’s worse is that we always seem to be around other kids who love vegetables. At soft play the other day, as my toddler was chanting “choglit” and pelting me with the raisins I was trying to feed him, a woman pulled out a Tupperware container for her own child, and in it was lamb’s lettuce. Lamb’s lettuce! “I don’t know why, but she just loves lamb’s lettuce as a snack!,” this woman smiled at me. I’m ashamed to admit I thought very many unkind things about this woman, and I was pleased to see her daughter was consuming the liquid snot from the top of her lip with equal relish. Lamb’s lettuce, I ask you.

In fairness, I was also deeply suspicious of vegetables when I was a child."