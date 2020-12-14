todamo via Getty Images With a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon and rules changing rapidly again, what’s the latest on where and when we can travel?

There is light at the end of the tunnel for Australians hoping to jet off overseas in 2021.

While Department of Health Secretary Brendan Murphy recently quashed hopes that a March roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine would mean a speedy return to quarantine-free long-haul travel, a trans-Tasman bubble is back in the cards.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that Wellington will allow quarantine-free travel to and from Australia in the first quarter of 2021.

“It is our intention to name a date ... in the New Year once remaining details are locked down,” Ardern told reporters on Monday.

Australia closed its international borders early in the pandemic, and now, apart from New Zealanders, only allows 6,290 returning citizens to fly into the country per week, meaning tens of thousands of Australians are still trying to get home.

The ban on overseas travel from Australia still exists — you can’t leave the country unless you get a special exemption from the Department of Home Affairs.

So, with a vaccine on the horizon and rules changing rapidly again, what’s the latest on where and when we can travel?

Here’s what the experts are saying:

When is the trans-Tasman bubble happening?

Will Burgess / Reuters Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that New Zealand will allow travel with Australia without quarantine in the first quarter of 2021.

While New Zealand has not set a date that Australians will be able to travel across the ditch, Ardern said there are still a few factors that need to be ironed out.

Coronavirus case numbers and community transmission will need to be under control in both countries. Australia must sign off on the deal, and a repatriation plan must be in place to get Kiwis home if there is a substantial outbreak in Australia in 2021.

The first phase of the bubble was introduced in October when New South Wales and the Northern Territory opened their borders to Kiwis without hotel isolation. Queensland has since done the same.

When will Australians be able to travel to Europe and the USA?

ASSOCIATED PRESS Shoppers walk through New York's Times Square on November 30, 2020.

Apart from travelling to New Zealand, Australians have a long way to go before they can use their passports again, according to Professor Rico Merkert from Sydney University’s Institute of Transport and Logistics.

“Given that there won’t be a vaccine rollout to all countries by then, and that not even the US will be fully vaccinated by that time, I believe that the travel ban will be further extended to mid-June 2021,” he told HuffPost Australia.

Murphy, who led Australia’s coronavirus response, ruled out a resumption of long-haul flight holidays last Friday, saying it could still be another year before experts grasp the effectiveness of vaccines.

“We still don’t know what the vaccines will do in terms of complete prevention of transmission of the virus,” he said.

“So the vaccines can prevent disease. We know that very clearly. The extent to which they will effectively prevent, for example, asymptomatic transmission or people bringing the virus with them when they travel, we still have to find out.”

Merkert agrees, adding that we should keep an eye on what the major airlines are planning as an indicator of when things will go back to normal.

Travel after June 2021 “is much more realistic,” he said, and is “one of the reasons that Qantas is not planning to operate any flights to either Europe or the US before mid to end of next year.”

What about other travel bubbles?

ASSOCIATED PRESS People cross an intersection in Tokyo's Ginza district on December 13, 2020. Japan’s daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 3,000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the holiday season.

While New Zealand and the Cook Islands agreed to open a quarantine-free travel bubble by March next year, Australia has yet to secure a second bubble with another region.

Merkert said it’s not far-fetched to consider travel bubbles with other COVID-safe countries.

“Perhaps even a bubble with Fiji could happen by March 2021,” he said.

“But the other two bubbles that were under consideration, namely with Japan and Singapore, will most likely not happen before June 2021.”

“The issue with the latter two bubbles is that once international hubs get involved, travellers will come from all parts of the world and will mingle with the local populations of the two bubbles. This then creates a logistical nightmare in terms of contact tracing and ensuring that what is created is a fenced-off or isolated bubble between two COVID-19 safe populations.”

Will travel be cheaper after COVID-19?

According to Luke Wilson, area manager for Australia at Booking.com, holidaymakers will demand better value once overseas travel resumes.

Research from the online booking agent highlights that two-thirds of global travellers expect agents to support their future travel plans via promotions.

“The financial legacy of coronavirus will inevitably see people demand more bang for their buck,” he said, adding that “63% of travellers will be more price-conscious when it comes to searching and planning a trip, 51% will consider refundable accommodation a must-have, and 38% want the flexibility to change dates without being charged.”

Alex Ozdowski, director of Australia for Expedia, said that based on past data, the ideal day to book your flights is a Sunday.

“This is when Aussies could save around 25% on domestic airfares and almost 15% on international flights versus booking on a Friday,” he said.

“Choosing what day to depart is also key in saving a few extra dollars. For international travel, lowest ticket prices have historically been on a Tuesday or Thursday, where Aussies can save nearly 20%.”

Do we actually want to travel again?

Travel brands claim they’re seeing pent-up demand. Data from Expedia’s 2021 Travel Trends report shows Aussies are seeking out favourite destinations, with Bali, Fiji and Oahu among the 10 most-searched destinations for 2021.

“Searches by Australians for travel in 2021 have increased by 39% over the last month,” Skyscanner’s Paul Whiteway told HuffPost Australia, adding that demand for domestic travel was still far eclipsing searches for overseas journeys.

“January is the most-searched month for travel in 2021, suggesting Australians are planning to get away during the height of summer holidays, as soon as possible,” he said.