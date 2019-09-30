Whistleblower Reportedly Agrees To Testify Before House Intelligence Committee

The US intelligence official who filed the whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine has agreed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, according to committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Schiff told ABC’s “This Week” that he expects the whistleblower to appear before his committee “very soon.” The date of the hearing has not yet been set and is dependent on how quickly acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire can complete the security clearance process for the whistleblower’s attorneys, he said.

“We’re ready to hear from the whistleblower as soon as that is done,” Schiff said. “And we’ll keep obviously running shotgun to make sure that [Maguire] doesn’t delay in that clearance process.”