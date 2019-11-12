White Helmets Trainer James Le Mesurier Found Dead At Home In Istanbul

James Le Mesurier, the British founder of an organisation that trains the Syrian White Helmets, has been found dead in his home in Istanbul, according to local media reports.

Le Mesurier, a former British Army officer, founded the Mayday Rescue Foundation in 2014 which organises, trains and equips first responders in conflict zones.

He was found dead early on Monday near his home in central Istanbul’s Beyoglu district by worshippers on their way to a mosque, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The Istanbul governor’s office said that “comprehensive administrative and judicial investigations into Le Mesurier’s death have been initiated”.

The Anadolu agency said police established that no one had entered or left his home at the time of the incident, and believe he may have fallen to his death.