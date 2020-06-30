White House Press Secretary Defends Trump Sharing 'White Power' Video

During a Monday morning interview on “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Donald Trump’s decision to share a video depicting one of his supporters shouting “white power,” a well-known white supremacist slogan. The president retweeted the video from his Twitter account on Sunday and later deleted it amid widespread backlash online.

On Sunday, the White House said Trump saw “tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters” in the video and claimed he “did not hear” the slogan despite it being yelled loudly within the video’s first 10 seconds.

McEnany repeated the claim on Monday and, despite Trump having deleted the tweet, said “his point in tweeting out that video was to stand with his supporters who are oftentimes demonised.”