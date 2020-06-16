White Woman Calls Cops On Man Writing 'Black Lives Matter' On His Own Property

A white woman in San Francisco who called police on her neighbour for writing Black Lives Matter in chalk on his own property apologised Sunday. “I did not realise at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson,” Lisa Alexander said in a statement to ABC. Alexander, CEO of the La Face skin care line, reportedly is already suffering professional consequences since video showing her and her partner confronting James Juanillo in the posh Pacific Heights neighbourhood went viral. Her partner was fired from his job at financial services firm Raymond James, the company said Monday.

Juanillo, who identifies as Filipino, took the video of his neighbours confronting him as he stencilled Black Lives Matter on his retaining wall. They later called the cops, who recognised Juanillo and didn’t get out of their squad car, he said. Birchbox announced it had severed ties with Alexander’s brand, SFGate reported, and the La Face website appeared to be inaccessible as of Monday morning.

A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatterpic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020