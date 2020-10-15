White Woman Who Called Cops On Central Park Bird-Watcher Made 2nd Bogus 911 Claim

A white woman in Manhattan who falsely claimed a Black man was threatening her in Central Park made a second 911 call and lied that he “tried to assault” her, a prosecutor alleged on Wednesday.

Amy Cooper, appearing in court for an arraignment on a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an incident, made two 911 calls about the May confrontation, including one that previously hadn’t been reported, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said in Manhattan criminal court.

Cooper was widely scorned after she was caught on video telling Christian Cooper (no relation) that she would call the cops after he asked her to leash her dog in the park. Christian Cooper was bird-watching at the time.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Cooper threatened in the video before she called 911. Once on the phone, she falsely claimed she was being threatened.

“I’m in the Ramble and there is a man ― African American, he has a bicycle helmet ― he is recording me and threatening me and my dog,” Cooper can be heard saying.