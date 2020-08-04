WHO Chief Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' For Coronavirus

The director of the World Health Organisation warned Monday that there may never be a “silver bullet” for defeating COVID-19, even as pressure mounts from the White House to create a vaccine well before the end of this year.

“A number of vaccines are now in phase 3 clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing. “However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be.”

Tedros instead stressed the importance of exercising “the basics of public health and sieges control” to stop outbreaks from occurring.

“Testing, isolating and treating patients, and tracing and quarantining their contacts. Do it all,” he urged.