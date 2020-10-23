Who Is Kristen Welker, The Moderator Of The Final Presidential Debate?

NBC via Getty Images Kristen Welker is a journalist who has been with NBC since 2010.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will face off in the final presidential debate today, less than two weeks to go until the US Election Day.

The debate will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, who Trump criticised as “terrible and unfair” in what appeared to be preemptive damage control.

Today’s showdown was meant to be the third debate but the second rumble, scheduled for October 15 US time, was cancelled after Trump refused to take part because it would be made virtual because of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The big difference with today’s debate will be that Trump and Biden will have their microphones muted while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s moderator.

Who is Kristen Welker?

Kristen Welker is NBC News’ White House correspondent. The 44-year-old journalist hails from Philadelphia and graduated from Harvard University with a history degree.

She started her TV reporting career with local news stints in Redding, California; Providence, Rhode Island; and her home city before landing her White House role along with a gig as co-anchor of ‘Weekend Today.’