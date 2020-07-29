WHO Warns Coronavirus Pandemic Will Be 'One Big Wave'

A World Health Organisation official has described the coronavirus pandemic as “one big wave”, highlighting the devastating impact it is currently having on some countries during their summer months.

Margaret Harris warned against complacency in northern hemisphere countries such as the UK as the infection does not share influenza’s tendency to follow seasons.

Pointing to high case numbers at the height of the US summer, she urged vigilance in applying measures and warned against mass gatherings.

“People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and...this one is behaving differently,” she said.

“Summer is a problem. This virus likes all weather.”

The comments put the WHO at odds with recent statements from Boris Johnson who has described a rise in cases in Europe as a sign of a second wave.