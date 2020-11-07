Who Will Win The US Presidential Election? Latest Results And Live Updates

Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to spread lies about electoral fraud, Joe Biden’s path to the White House is becoming increasingly clear – with the Democrat overtaking Trump in the key state of Pennsylvania early on Friday afternoon.

Just a handful of states are yet to be called, but these are key to determining the outcome of the election.

Neither candidate has yet reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim victory, but Trump’s possible route to a second term has narrowed significantly as the count progresses.

Here’s where we stand right now.

What’s happening in the remaining states?

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes). Biden has overtaken Trump in Pennsylvania by 12,390 votes, according to the AP. Additional results from the battleground state are expected to come later on Friday.

Nevada (6 electoral votes). Biden’s lead in Nevada has also increased to 20,542 votes ahead of Trump, with more results possibly coming in later on Friday.

Arizona (11 electoral votes). Biden’s lead is continuing to narrow in Arizona. As of Friday morning, his advantage has contracted from 93,000 to 43,779.

Georgia (16 electoral votes). Biden overtook Trump on Friday morning (GMT) by 917 votes, flipping what was once a lead in the tens-of-thousands for the current president. This afternoon, Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said there would be a recount in the state “with a margin that small” – now 1,560 – in the potentially decisive state. This would not start until the current count had ended, and could take weeks.

North Carolina (15 electoral votes). The count continues in North Carolina, with Trump largely expected to win. He currently leads by more than 77,000 votes, with around 5% of the vote uncounted – but state officials have said a full result would not be known until next week. The state allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to be counted if they are received by November 12.

What are Biden and Trump’s paths to winning?

Biden still has a much clearer route to the presidency than Trump. He could claim victory by winning Pennsylvania alone, or two out of the trio of Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Trump’s options are more limited – he needs to hang onto both Pennsylvania and Georgia while overtaking Biden in either Nevada or Arizona.

Most major US television networks currently give Biden a 253 to 214 lead in Electoral College votes, after he captured the crucial states of Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday.

What has Trump said?

The incumbent delivered a rambling speech full of misinformation on Thursday evening, during which he falsely claimed he had won the “legal votes”.

His comments were met with instant backlash, with several major US broadcasters cutting away from the speech to make it clear that there was no evidence for his claims.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump lied, adding without evidence that there had been “historical interference from big media, big money and big tech”.

The president also raised several non-specific issues with postal voting, referring vaguely to “a pipe burst”, “people are using binoculars” and “paper on all of the windows”.

In another mark of just how misleading his speech really was, Twitter marked several clips posted by the president himself with a content warning stating: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”