Whoopi Goldberg apparently had enough of Meghan McCain on Monday ― to the point where she bluntly told her co-host on “The View”: “Girl, please stop talking.”

It started after co-host Sunny Hostin called out Republican senators who have already said they will not consider investigating the allegations against President Donald Trump even before an impeachment trial has been officially scheduled.

Though Hostin was clearly referring to senators and not former senator’s daughters, McCain assumed it was all about her.

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it,” McCain said. “I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a ‘View’ co-host, and I’m here to tell you about the politics of it.”

“I’m not talking about you,” Hostin said. “I’m talking about the senators.”

But McCain apparently had no time for explanations and insisted it was her turn to talk.

“Let me finish, I let you talk,” McCain said. “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

By that time, Goldberg had heard enough and went off on McCain: “Girl, please stop talking right now!”

McCain responded by saying, “No problem, I won’t talk the rest of the show” in a way that sounded as much like a threat as a promise.

Goldberg’s response inspired gasps from the audience.

“I’m okay with that,” Goldberg said. “If you’re gonna behave like this…”

McCain immediately took umbrage at Goldberg’s clap back.

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain said. “I’m here to show conservative perspective…She won’t let me talk.”

The two bickered for a few seconds more before Goldberg just got fed up and jumped to a commercial, leaving McCain open-mouthed in shock.