Huffpost Australia A McDonald's business leader has been sacked from the food chain for his role in a racist online video.

Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians are commending McDonald’s for dropping the manager of its Mildura franchise after a video of an alleged racist rant at his Aboriginal neighbour went viral at the weekend. The video shows a man, identified as senior McDonald’s franchisee Robert Vigors, entering the garage of Indigenous artist Robby Wirramanda in the Victorian town of Mildura. Vigors abruptly questions Wirramanda’s Aboriginality while a woman, known as Karen and believed to be Vigors’ wife, tries to yank down an Aboriginal flag from Wirramanda’s car in the driveway.

WTF!!!! THIS HAPPENED TO MY PARENTS JUST LAST NIGHT pic.twitter.com/MqFfXgmV3z — Beautifuldeadly Decolonisation (@toostrong4karen) December 13, 2019

“Look at you trying to rip my flag off, you’re a drunken bum,” Wirramanda told Karen. “It’s a disgrace,” she is heard saying in the video before Wirramanda replied with the now viral line it’s “too strong for you, Karen”. It is understood Vigors and Karen were arguing that Strata-type rules do not allow residents to hang flags on properties in that neighbourhood. But it’s the personal attack of the legitimacy of Wirramanda’s Indigenous heritage that has sparked a particular conversation online. “Which half of you is Aboriginal?” Karen said in the video. “Which one per cent of you is Aboriginal?” Vigors added. “There’s nothing in you that is Aboriginal. Okay you can do nice paintings but you claim to be Aboriginal? You make me laugh.”

Wirramanda asked if his Aboriginality was being challenged because of the colour of his skin but Vigors said he was making “a mockery of true Aboriginals” in the Northern Territory before Karen left the property with her parting words “go and live in your fucking humpy down the river.” McDonald’s has since made an official statement regarding the status of Vigors’ involvement with the fast food chain.

Why questioning Aboriginality is offensive Not only is it racist to enter someone’s property to demand they remove their “disgraceful” Aboriginal flag but it is racist to attack someone’s claim to their Indigenous heritage. Mildura Independent MP Ali Cupper explained she is worried about the “widespread” racism in Australia after these comments from “privileged, wealthy, educated business leaders” went viral. “In relation to the ‘fair skin’ BS, over the past 230 or so years, Aboriginal and European people have produced children together,” she said. “This tends to happen in any multicultural human population which means some Aboriginal people will have fair skin. But Aboriginal identity is a matter of family connection and cultural identity, not skin colour.” “Aboriginal people have been subjected to 230 years of people trying to erase them and their culture from existence. In the early days, this was done using legislation. Now it is done by people like Rob Vigors and Karen Ridge who can tolerate Aboriginality if it’s expressed in the form of art that can be bought by privileged wealthy people like them, but get VERY angry if it’s expressed in the form of a flag – that represents Aboriginal pride and power - in their upper middle class neighbourhood.” Fair-skinned Indigenous people are constantly having to justify their identity and replies like “you can’t be Aboriginal, you’re not black enough,” or “what per cent Indigenous are you?” have come to be expected by mixed race Australians. “When you’re saying ‘you don’t look Aboriginal’, not only are you denying the very negative history of the white Australia policy,” University of Technology Sydney Professor Gawaian Bodkin Andrews told SBS The Feed. “You’re denying our connection to our languages and denying our culture.” The government considers there to be three official definition points when it comes to proving Aboriginality. “You must first self-identify, you must have evidence of your Aboriginal lineage, and you must also be accepted by the Aboriginal community,” said Andrews. The #toostrongforyouKaren movement is proof racism is rife in Australia no matter what colour your skin is. “Perhaps the only good to come out of this shameful incident will be that it will serve as a catalyst for a conversation about the depth of racism in our community and the adequacy of current measures to address it,” Cupper said in a Facebook post. At least many on Twitter, including McDonald’s, agrees there is no place for this sort of behaviour in Australia in 2019.

Let’s be clear. Karen isn’t just a woman from Mildura. @HonTonyAbbott is Karen. @ScottMorrisonMP is Karen. @PaulineHansonOz is Karen. Andrew Bolt @Bolt_RSS is Karen. Institutions that ignore experts like @TracyWesterman are Karen. #toostrongforyoukaren — Damien Piro (@damienpiro) December 15, 2019

Racist behaviour is enabled by racist media, politicians and the grim legacy of colonisation. I think this shit is getting worse. Fancy going to someone's home and trying to pull down THEIR flag! Lucky it was #toostrongforyoukaren — Yumi Stynes (@yumichild) December 14, 2019

We need more large corporations like @McDonalds with zero tolerance policies when it comes to racism. This is a victory for mob everywhere. I only hope there have been no young Blackfullas working there under him. #toostrongforyoukarenpic.twitter.com/YPuoThQa4L — Madeline Hayman-Reber (@MadelineHayman) December 15, 2019

We know we are #TooStrongForYouKaren

Aboriginality is not about judging each other by colour Its about family community culture & land which shapes us & our identity Let’s create positivity & pride Repost your mob embracing themselves & their identity with #ShadesOfDeadly 🖤💛❤ pic.twitter.com/GfyfYVQCNG — clothingthegap (@clothingthegap) December 15, 2019

My whole fucking life Ive had my heritage questioned, and I cannot put into words the fucking rage it puts inside me to have someone say "you're not aboriginal, you're white."

NOBODY has ANY right to question ANYONE'S heritage.#toostrongforyoukaren 🖤💛❤️ — ❄️🎄 frosty the snow weeb 🎄❄️ (@realflashfrosty) December 14, 2019

If you think melanin works like mixing paint, I got news for you buddy#toostrongforyoukarenpic.twitter.com/qwkblctOwm — Beautifuldeadly Decolonisation (@toostrong4karen) December 15, 2019

KAREN AND ROB ARE SITTING AT THEIE KITCHEN TABLE TONIGHT GOING “WHEN THE FUCK DID RACISM GO OUT OF STYLE?” AND THEY ARE GENUINELY BEWILDERED THAT THE COUNTRY THEY WERE BORN IN IS *SLOWLY* AND HOPEFULLY DISAPPEARING ....#TooStrongForYouKarenhttps://t.co/YrYzhaDZIV — 💧 Mad Fucking Witches (@MadFckingWitch) December 15, 2019

My whole life I was asked how much Aboriginal are you these are my parents yes my mum is white my dad passed away when I was 10..my family are proud Biripi my uncle Brian syron was one of the first indigenous film directors #toostrongforyoukarenpic.twitter.com/v38o8aDtb0 — pamela richards (@pamelarichards1) December 14, 2019

Wow this #toostrongforyoukaren character is like a parody of the very worst aspects of Australian boomer culture. Even down to her Facebook page with wine memes, jokes about Muslims and lazy young people, and clearly no understanding of how privacy settings work ... — Lisa Pryor (@pryorlisa) December 14, 2019

Karen reuses each teabag three times because the first cup is always #toostrongforyoukaren — Celeste Liddle (@Utopiana) December 14, 2019

Thanks @ScottTrindall. What we have here is a 100-Karen rated flag. Flag strength is measured in Karens now. Karen’s mistake was she tried to pull down a flag that was AT LEAST 8 Karens, she being only 1 Karen is only fit to pull down a desktop flag. #toostrongforyoukarenpic.twitter.com/5vXBMUN0H8 — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) December 16, 2019