Twitter users put their thinking caps on this Wednesday when President Donald Trump was snapped boarding Air Force One in Mountain View, California, with a $20 bill hanging from his back pocket:

What could the president possibly need a $20 bill for?

Money is seen in President Donald Trump's back pocket as he boards Air Force One in Mountain View, California. More photos of the day: https://t.co/MBzaidtbDd 📷 @tombrennerphoto pic.twitter.com/E2UY0gQQMU

What had he bought that gave $20 for change? What would he spend it on? Does the president buy coffee? McDonald’s?

Here’s a snapshot of the brainstorm on Twitter: