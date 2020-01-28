A 2018 interview where NBA legend Kobe Bryant explained why he frequently used helicopters to travel has resurfaced following the deaths of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday.

In an episode of the Barstool Sports’ podcast “The Corp,” the retired Los Angeles Laker explained that getting stuck in Los Angeles traffic would cause him to miss picking up his daughters from school and enjoying after-school activities with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka. (Bryant’s youngest daughter, Capri, who is 7 months old, was not born yet when the interview took place.)

“Traffic started getting really, really bad and I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing like a school play, because I was sitting in traffic ... I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft but still not compromise family time,” he told the show’s hosts. “So that’s when I looked into helicopters, to be able to get down and back in 15 minutes and that’s when it started.”