This Is Why People Gain Weight As They Get Older

It’s no secret that as we age, it becomes harder to keep the weight off. But why does this happen?

New research from Sweden suggests that “lipid turnover” – the rate at which lipid (or fatty acids) in the fat cells is removed and stored – decreases during ageing. This makes it easier to gain weight, even if the amount we eat and exercise stays the same.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, scientists analysed the fat cells in 54 men and women over an average period of 13 years. In that time, all subjects – regardless of whether they gained or lost weight – showed decreases in lipid turnover in their fat tissue.

Those who didn’t compensate for that by eating less calories gained weight by an average of 20%, according to the study.