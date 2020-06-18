Why The World Is More Worried Than Ever About A 2nd Wave

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Workers disinfect the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing on June 16, 2020, following a coronavirus outbreak.

BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images People drink outdoors at bars and restaurants in the Hells Kitchen neighborhood of New York on June 7, 2020.

Other leading health officials around the world have similarly warned that coronavirus infections could spike quickly as lockdown restrictions are lifted and people become less vigilant. “More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters last week. Indeed, as the number of coronavirus cases approaches 8 million, it’s clear that the pandemic is “far from over,” the WHO leader said. “Oh my goodness. Where is it going to end? We’re still at the beginning of really understanding,” Fauci told a conference last week. In a span of just four months, the virus “has devastated the whole world,” he said. “And it isn’t over yet.” Officials are particularly worried that lifting lockdown restrictions too quickly, before a robust testing and contact tracing system is in place, could be a recipe for disaster.