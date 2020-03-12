Social media might offer inspiration towards living a clean, healthy lifestyle, but wellness is a lifelong journey and a commitment to a holistic way of living.

The health and wellness movement isn’t just an Insta trend that will burn out. It’s a way of life that’s being embraced wholeheartedly. The health and wellness industry is already a $9.5 billion industry in Australia, our complementary health sector has grown by 70 per cent in the past five years.

Here’s why true wellness is here to stay…

1.Clinical studies show wellness works

Studies that show the value of wellness treatments are abundant. Acupuncture can be effective in the treatment of chronic pain, shows a study in The Journal of Pain, and a study from Australia’s Southern Cross University shows naturopathic medicines are effective for a range of cardiovascular diseases, lowering blood pressure, changing cholesterol levels, musculoskeletal pain, polycystic ovarian syndrome, treating anxiety, depression and a range of chronic conditions.

2. It’s become a mainstream movement

The wellness industry is worth an estimated $4.2 trillion globally, and $9.5 billion in Australia. Between 2015 and 2017 the wellness market grew by 12.8 per cent, making it one of the world’s fastest growing, and most resilient markets.

3. We now value experiences over possessions

Although wellness is embraced by all age groups, those born between 1980 and 1999 are driving its rapid growth. 75 per cent of millennials would prefer to spend their money on experiences than material objects, according to Macquarie, and these experiences include eating well, moving well and making wellness part of their daily lives.

4. People want to work in the industry

The number of health therapy professionals in Australia is expected to grow 20 per cent by 2023, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.The average Australian now has between five and seven career changes during their life, and they are willing to upskill and retrain in order to facilitate this change.

5. The science behind wellness is constantly evolving

As science makes new discoveries, the wellness industry is able to provide new solutions, particularly in the nutrition and dietetic medicine field. In the next 10 years experts believe ‘personalised nutrition’ will come into its own, using genetic testing to give advice on exactly what sort of fruit, vegetables and whole grains you should be choosing, and how often. The industry is evolving, and people can’t get enough of what’s to come.

