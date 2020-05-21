Why You Need An Essence In Your Skincare Regime

two_bijou via Instagram

Spending the past few weeks in isolation has been tough on every part of us; our minds, our bodies, and our skin. Limited fresh air and extra stress means your skin might need some extra help getting its radiance back.

Essences have been part of Korean beauty routines for years, and can really elevate your skincare to super status. A hybrid between a toner and a serum, they have developed a cult following due to their low molecular weight. This means they can penetrate layers of the skin, so are able to hydrate and plump the skin before you use any other skincare on top. High concentrations of antioxidants and botanicals in essences nourish and revitalise the skin, bringing a brighter complexion and smoother skintone. “Essences are a fabulous way to pump your skin full of hydration,’ says Beauty Director Cleo Glyde, who has over 20 years’ experience in the industry. “They leave you with plump, radiant, youthful skin.”

skyn.diary via Instagram

Jurlique’s Activating Water Essence is at the heart of the Jurlique skin care ritual, and is their secret to clear, smooth skin. “It’s formulated to continuously hydrate the skin,” explains Jurlique’s National Education Manager, Charlotte Lyon. “It’s like a primer for your skincare. The more hydrated your skin is, the more easily it will absorb other products. Think of your skin like a sponge; anything you put on top of a dry sponge will just sit there, but a damp one will absorb it. Your skin is just the same.” As Activating Water Essence contains botanical extracts that hold water, it’s able to improve the skin’s barrier and activate its ability to retain moisture. “In other words, it will bring back the plumpness and luminosity you might be missing,” says Lyon.

The ingredients in Jurlique’s Activating Water Essence are key to its success. “Marshmallow Root is the hero ingredient,” says Lyon. “It attracts and retains water to provide lasting hydration to the skin. It also forms a protective barrier that helps rebalance dry skin, and prevent moisture loss to leave skin feeling soft and smooth.” It is also infused with calendula, neem, lavender, rosemary, horsetail, witch hazel, nettle and peach leaf extract, “which is known for its radiance boosting properties.” “Lavender is the ultimate calming and hydrating ingredient,” says Glyde. “Witch hazel will refine pores, leaving your skin looking youthful, and calendula has been used for hundreds of years as a soothing and protecting balm. Together they are the perfect concoction to leave your skin glowing and smooth.” All the botanicals are grown on Jurlique’s organic and biodynamic farm in South Australia’s Adelaide Hills, and are harvested by hand to extract their essence.

Suitable for all ages and all skin types, including oily skin, Activating Water Essence is best used morning and night after cleansing and toning, and before serum. “Pour a couple of drops into your palms and warm it up, before pressing it gently onto the face, neck and décolletage,” says Lyon.

This will prepare your skin for Jurlique’s Nutri-Define range, which is designed to deliver intense hydration to result in smooth, radiant skin. “After getting most of your hydration from the Activating Water Essence, you can apply the Nutri-Define Supreme Rejuvenating Serum which will deliver active concentrates and stimulate your skin’s collagen. You only need a small amount to get results.” says Lyon.

The next step is Nutri-Define Supreme Eye Contour Balm, a rich anti-ageing eye balm which helps contour eye areas look more lifted and toned, and reduce the signs of fatigue. Finally, finish off with Nutri-Define Supreme Restorative Rich Cream. “The moisturiser is the final step in hydrating your skin, as it locks in all the wonderful ingredients from the essence and serum,” says Glyde.