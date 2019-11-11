The Brightest, Boldest, Wildest Celebrity Outfits Of The Week

Warning: You might want to put on some sunglasses before scrolling any farther.
It was another great week for bold celebrity fashion. On Monday, Jameela Jamil dressed in a chic “tennis ball” green to celebrate CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Christopher John Rogers. Outrageous looks were also on display on the other side of the pond, thanks to the MTV Europe Music Awards and its typically scantily dressed attendees. Leomie Anderson was there in an architectural mini dress, and the rest of the attendees wore basically nothing at all.
We can also always depend on Jonathan Van Ness for a sheer shirt moment and Kim Kardashian for a moment we can’t quite figure out ― this time a pants/boots hybrid at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards in New York City.
Behold, the boldest, wildest, most outrageous celebrity looks of the week.
Kate Green via Getty ImagesLeomie Anderson at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain, on Nov. 3.
Kate Green via Getty ImagesJoan Smalls at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Kate Green via Getty ImagesPabllo Vittar at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
CRISTINA QUICLER via Getty ImagesJimena Baron at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Kevin Mazur via Getty ImagesJorge López Astorga at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Frazer Harrison via Getty ImagesLaura Dern at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 3.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty ImagesJameela Jamil at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York on Nov. 4.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty ImagesJonathan Van Ness at The Clean Academy Biossance event in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 5.
Charley Gallay via Getty ImagesScarlett Johansson at the premiere of "Marriage Story" in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.
Frazer Harrison via Getty ImagesNick Jonas at the premiere of "Midway" in Westwood, California, on Nov. 5.
David M. Benett via Getty ImagesLittle Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall at the launch of PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix in Banbury, England, on Nov. 6.
John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPxKim Kardashian at the WSJ 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6.