The Brightest, Boldest, Wildest Celebrity Outfits Of The Week

Warning: You might want to put on some sunglasses before scrolling any farther.

It was another great week for bold celebrity fashion. On Monday, Jameela Jamil dressed in a chic “tennis ball” green to celebrate CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Christopher John Rogers. Outrageous looks were also on display on the other side of the pond, thanks to the MTV Europe Music Awards and its typically scantily dressed attendees. Leomie Anderson was there in an architectural mini dress, and the rest of the attendees wore basically nothing at all.

We can also always depend on Jonathan Van Ness for a sheer shirt moment and Kim Kardashian for a moment we can’t quite figure out ― this time a pants/boots hybrid at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards in New York City.

Behold, the boldest, wildest, most outrageous celebrity looks of the week.