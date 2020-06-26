Will Ferrell Revealed His Real Name And Predicted It Would Go Viral

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images James Corden chats with Will Ferrell from his garage on "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

Will Ferrell appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” earlier this week and ended up dropping a bombshell on unsuspecting fans ― and the host himself.

The two were talking about nicknames and full names when Corden asked if Will was ever called William at one point.

“My parents tried to call me Willy, but they said I was too distinguished,” the “Anchorman” actor said with a straight face as Corden let out a laugh. “So I just became a ‘Will.’”

Willy Ferrell doesn’t have quite the same ring as Will Ferrell. Then again, neither does the actor’s real name.