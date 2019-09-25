Why Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Held An Intervention For Jaden Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed on the Season 2 premiere of “Red Table Talk” Monday that they staged an intervention for their son, Jaden Smith, over his eating habits​ and lifestyle when they started to take a toll​ on him.

Pinkett Smith, who admitted that she and her son would rather not eat than graze the way Will Smith does, said that she and her husband intervened because Jaden “is a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein.”

“He was wasting away. He just looked drained; he was just depleted. He wasn’t getting the nutrients,” Pinkett Smith added.