Will Smith Surprises Fans In Remote Australian Town

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Actor Will Smith has been spotted at Lockhart River airport in North Queensland, Australia. The star pictured here in LA on December 4.

The 51-year-old film star has been pictured with a crew member at Lockhart River airport, which is approximately 800km north of Cairns.

US actor Will Smith has made an Australian fan’s day with a surprise appearance at a remote town in Queensland.

A photograph shared on Facebook showed Will wearing a casual grey tracksuit and black cap as he posed with a local – the caption on the image reading, “Dad yayii with Will Smith at Lockhart River airport this morning”.

Established in 1924, Lockhart River was home to an Aboriginal community that became an Anglican mission.

The Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire spans 354,000 hectares of country, and is renowned for its community’s strong cultural identity and renowned Lockhart River Art Gang.

Will touched down in Cairns last week, with an airport staffer telling the Cairns Post that the actor was believed to have arrived via private jet.

“I was serving customers so didn’t get a good look,” he told the publication. “I believe he flew in on a private jet.”