Will.i.am Accuses Flight Qantas Attendant Of Racism

Rapper and music producer Will.i.am has accused a Qantas cabin crew member of racism, following an incident on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney. Will shared his experience in a series of tweets, claiming the flight attendant was “overly aggressive” towards him and those he was flying with. “I don’t want to believe she racist,” he wrote. “But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour.”

MCPIX/Shutterstock Will.i.am at the red carpet launch for The Voice UK last month

The Black Eyed Peas star then revealed he’d been met by police after landing, noting: “This is how you’re greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant… She sent the police after me [because] I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones. “Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control. The police finally let me go. Imagine if the police were as aggressive as [her].” In his tweets, Will.i.am named the flight attendant in question, and when one of his followers suggested he shouldn’t have done so, he wrote back: “I’m sorry? Is callin the police on a passenger for not hearing [the] P.A due to wearing noise canceling headphones appropriate? “If didn’t put away my laptop ‘in a rapid 2min time’ I’d understand. I did comply quickly & politely, only to be greeted by police. I think I was targeted. “She singled every person of colour [on board] the flight and gave them a hard time...and went to the extreme of calling the police on me when I did nothing wrong. Other passengers on the flight agreed that she was out of hand.”

Twitter/iamwill Will posted this photo on Twitter claiming "this was how he was greeted" after the flight