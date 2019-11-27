William And Kate Tweet At Camila Cabello After She Admits Palace Theft

Camila Cabello confessed Tuesday to stealing a pencil from Kensington Palace and got a playful rebuke from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Cabello was chatting with Greg James on BBC Radio 1 when she blurted out, as seen in the clip below: “Don’t tell anybody what my mother and I did.”

That prompted a full account of how James dared her to steal said pencil at an event in the palace last month to honor teen heroes.

“You can’t not do a triple doggy dare, so I did it,” Cabello said.