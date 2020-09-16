The birthday wishes continue to pour in for Prince Harry, who turned 36 on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Prince William and Kate Middleton chose a sweet photo to commemorate the Duke of Sussex’s birthday, showing the trio racing down a track while partaking in a relay race at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. While Kate looks picture-perfect, Harry and William are making especially silly faces as they battle for the finish line.

The photo was taken during a February 2017 event to promote their Heads Together campaign, which is a mental health initiative working to change the conversation surrounding mental health. “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!” the caption reads, alongside a birthday cake and balloon emoji (both very reminiscent of the emojis Meghan Markle would reportedly use while writing birthday wishes on Sussex Royal, the Instagram account used by the Sussexes that they no longer update). Prince Charles posted a picture of Harry ― alongside one showing the princes smiling at each other ― to wish the Duke of Sussex a “very happy birthday.”

The main Royal Family account also shared a photo of Harry smiling down at the queen, captured during a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017.