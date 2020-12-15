William Barr Resigns, And Trump Gets Burned By Twitter Users

The president announced the resignation in two tweets.

After President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr had resigned, Twitter users went wild with snarky comments.

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family...

...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM

But many Twitter users were skeptical about the cheery tone in Trump’s tweet, considering Barr had recently risked getting on the president’s bad side.

Last week, the president railed against the Justice Department’s handling of investigations into Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son. Trump was also reportedly not happy when Barr told The Associated Press that the Department of Justice had not uncovered evidence of fraud that would affect the election results.

Twitter users immediately speculated about what really happened between Barr and Trump.