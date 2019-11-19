Will.i.am Defends Himself After Qantas Urges Rapper To Withdraw Racism Claim

SUZANNE CORDEIRO via Getty Images The Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am has defended his use of noise-cancelling headphones while on a Qantas flight

The Black Eyes peas rapper will.i.am has defended his use of noise-cancelling headphones while on a Qantas flight, after the airline requested he retract his statement accusing a crew member of being racist. “We live in 2019 & technology is advancing...they have WiFi is certain planes & noise canceling is becoming a standard,” the 44-year-old tweeted on Monday evening. “People who serve the paying public need to know that passengers have on devices that block out outside sound...sending the POLICE after them is a bit much.”

We live in 2019 & technology is advancing...they have WiFi is certain planes & noise canceling is becoming a standard...people who serve the paying public need to know that passengers have on devices that block out outside sound...sending the POLICE after them is a bit much 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/CZHJaMFLUE — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 18, 2019

The US singer had taken a flight about 1-1/2-hours long to Sydney from Brisbane to play at a concert on Saturday, but was met by Australian federal police at the arrival gate. He said on Twitter he was racially targeted by an airline attendant, whom he identified by name, after failing to put away his laptop as the flight prepared to land, because he had put on noise-canceling headphones to “make beats”. Qantas, which called the incident a “misunderstanding,” requested the rapper to retract his statement. The airline said on Monday it stood ready to offer legal assistance to the member of its flight crew. “Absent a retraction, and if the crew member wanted to take the matter further, we’d certainly be willing to provide legal support for them to do this,” a spokesman told Reuters in a statement.

I’m currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney.



I’m sorry to say me and my group have experienced they worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant...



I don’t want to believe she racist.

But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019