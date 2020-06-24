Winona Ryder Says Mel Gibson Once Called Her An 'Oven Dodger'

“Stranger Things” star Winona Ryder discussed her Jewish heritage in a new interview ― and who but Mel Gibson showed up in an anecdote about anti-Semitism she’s experienced.

Gibson, whose drunken anti-Jewish rant at a California cop in 2006 derailed his career for years, was on a bigoted roll years earlier at a Hollywood bash where Ryder said she saw him.

Ryder, born Winona Laura Horowitz, told the Sunday Times of London:

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

Ryder shook her head, incredulously, as she told the story, according to the Sunday Times. Gibson “tried” to apologise later, she added.