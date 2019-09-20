NEWS
20/09/2019 1:55 PM AEST | Updated 3 minutes ago

The Wittiest Signs At Australia’s Climate Strike Rallies

"The planet is getting hotter than young Leonardo DiCaprio."

Huffpost Australia
Students and employees tell Australian PM Scott Morrison to "shove that coal" at the Sydney rally on Friday.

Thousands of Australians are the first in the world to walk away from school and work on Friday to march on the streets of major cities to demand action on climate change. 

The rallies Down Under join 5,200 similar planned protests across the world in about 156 countries, three days ahead of the United Nations emergency climate summit.  

In what started as a student-only protest led by Greta Thunberg, the famous 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist who kicked off a global movement of students leaving school to demand action on the climate crisis, has turned into a local strike involving more than 2500 companies pledging support to kids ditching school for good reason. 

Protestors were young and old and did not come empty handed. Passionate, funny and sometimes very witty, here are some of the best signs we’ve seen so far: 

Dan Stone
Corporate Australia rallies behind protesting students calling for government action on climate change.
Dan Stone
Corporate Australia rallies behind protesting students calling for government action on climate change.
Dan Stone
Corporate Australia rallies behind protesting students calling for government action on climate change.
Huffpost Australia
Corporate Australia rallies behind protesting students calling for government action on climate change.
Huffpost Australia
Many signs at the Sydney march took aim at Aussie Prime Minster Scott Morrison.
Emmalee Fagerstrom
School children shout slogans as they march in a strike and protest by students highlighting inadequate progress to address climate change.
Huffpost Australia
Kids and employee marched in Sydney's CBD from midday until 2pm.
Leah Yeung
A nod to Lizzo was seen at Friday's Sydney march.
Dan Stone
Employees from major companies, including Sydney's Spotify office, demanded action on climate change on Friday.

Greta was impressed by the “huge crowd” in Sydney, which she said in a Tweet would set the standard as the strikes moved across Asia, Europe and Africa.

By early afternoon, the Sydney protesters were overflowing out of a 34-hectare (84-acre) open space in the city. Similar crowds were reported in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and even Cairns. 

Danielle Porepilliasana, a Sydney high school student, had a blunt message for politicians like Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, who told parliament on Thursday that students should stay in class.

“World leaders from everywhere are telling us that students need to be at school doing work,” she said, wearing anti-coal earrings.

“I’d like to see them at their parliaments doing their jobs for once.”

The UN summit brings together world leaders to discuss climate change mitigation strategies, such as transitioning to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels.

 

 Additional reporting by Hans Lee and Reuters. 

MORE: melbourne Greta Thunberg Climate of Australia climate strikes sydney