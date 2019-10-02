You’ve heard of swimming with the sharks, but what about dancing with the lions?

That’s what one woman did Saturday at New York City’s Bronx Zoo when she climbed over the safety rail at the African lion exhibit.

The unidentified woman was filmed standing in the exhibit near a lion with only a moat with a 14-foot drop separating them, according to CBS New York.

The woman appears to dance for the lion, who doesn’t appear to be impressed, based on this Instagram video of the incident.