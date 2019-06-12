Woman Opens Locked Door In Airbnb – And It's Like Something From A Horror Film

Next time you’re staying in an Airbnb with a locked door, do not assume that behind it is a pile of your host’s mundane belongings. Because when Ashley Fryer peeked behind such a door on a weekend trip away, she was not met with an ironing board and a spare suitcase.

Instead, she explained, the room contained two guns, an erotic painting and the pièce de résistance – a typewriter with keys made of teeth.