Woman Opens Locked Door In Airbnb – And It's Like Something From A Horror Film

Next time you’re staying in an Airbnb with a locked door, do not assume that behind it is a pile of your host’s mundane belongings. Because when Ashley Fryer peeked behind such a door on a weekend trip away, she was not met with an ironing board and a spare suitcase.
Instead, she explained, the room contained two guns, an erotic painting and the pièce de résistance – a typewriter with keys made of teeth.
The blogger shared details of her nightmarish discovery on Twitter, explaining that she only entered the room because she was looking for the internet modem.
“We’re going to die here aren’t we?” she asked her followers.
While some people are questioning how the locked room became unlocked, unsurprisingly, most people are just freaking out. Hard.
Some people have also shared their own experiences of Airbnb and rental nightmares.
Anyone else shuddering?