WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Twitter is in tears after a video of a woman rescuing a badly burnt and wailing koala from a NSW bushfire went viral. The marsupial was spotted crossing a road amongst the flames near Long Flat, 49 kilometres west of Port Macquarie. A local woman, who told Nine News her name was Toni, rushed to the koala’s aid, wrapping the animal in her shirt and pouring water over it.



Toni said she would transport the injured koala to the nearby Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, a facility that is treating up to 15 affected koalas.

Reuters Woman in Long Flat risks her safety to saved scorched koala from NSW bushfires.

When i saw that koala i started crying so bad WHY NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT AUSTRALIA STILL BURNING — 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 pinned (@vjntagebarnes) November 19, 2019

This woman took off her shirt to save a burning koala and I’m crying now. https://t.co/FRRlktG3K9 — whatsuzesaw (@suzenelson_suze) November 19, 2019

Great. Just saw on the news the fires in Australia and there was a woman saving a Koala and he had some burning wounds and was screaming hard as fuck. It hit me so hard i broke down in tears. What the fuck are we doing to the world and its animals?! — EemsterKpop (@EemsterKpop) November 19, 2019

These videos of the koalas burning in Australia is something I cannot take. It really upsets me deeply. They look so sad — LEW (@kcmoLEW) November 19, 2019

nah that video of the koala in the burning forest has ruined me 😔 — ryan, the creator (@beechLAD_) November 19, 2019

It's so heart-breaking to hear the poor koala bear crying & suffering like that from the burning pain 😥💔 — noize filter (@noize_filter) November 19, 2019

The country’s koala population has been a major victim of the flames, with more than 350 of the marsupials feared killed in a major habitat. Warmer weather brought by climate change threatens to worsen conditions for koalas, as deforestation has narrowed habitable areas, said James Tremain of the Nature Conservation Council of New South Wales. “Devastating bushfires are going to knock out some of these key population centres, but so will increasing temperatures,” he said, by affecting the nutrition value of the leaves that are the animals’ sole food source. In Queensland, a Cattle Dog cross-breed named Bear, has been trained to find and save koalas injured in Australia’s recent devastating bushfires. Bear is also able to locate quolls and other small Australian marsupials in the wild. Bear has found dozens of koalas in need and for research purposes so far this year, but is yet to find any since starting his bushfire deployment earlier this month.

Population estimates for koalas, native to Australia, vary widely, from as few as 50,000 to little more than 100,000. They dwell mostly in eucalypt forests in eastern states and on the coastal fringes, usually living up to 20 years, carrying their young in a pouch and sleeping for up to 18 hours a day. Temperatures are set to soar this week, worsening conditions in bushfire-ravaged New South Wales and Queensland. The Bureau of Meteorology warned people to ‘have a plan to beat the heat.’

Prepare now for a very #hot#windy day tomorrow across the south and west of inland NSW. Expect increased fire danger. Situation explained here: https://t.co/8ixlcsnNLw#Riverina — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) November 19, 2019

The fires have already claimed six lives and destroyed more than 303 homes this bushfire season. On Wednesday 54 fires continued to burn across NSW with 22 blazes yet to be contained, said the NSW Rural Fire Service More than 1000 firefighters are still out on the fireground and are being supported by more than 90 aircraft.

7:30am: 54 fires continue to burn across #NSW 22 are yet to be contained. This morning all fires are at advice. More than 1000 firefighters are still out on the fireground and they will be supported by more than 90 aircraft today. Have a safe day and have a plan. #NSWRFSpic.twitter.com/QV8B6n6Vv0 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 19, 2019