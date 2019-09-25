Woman Says Burger King Sold Her Raw Chicken Sandwich

An Arizona grandmother is chicken to eat at Burger King after she was sold a sandwich that contained raw meat.

Charlotte Parker of Goodyear said she purchased the sandwich last Thursday for her 13-year-old granddaughter.

The girl took a few bites when she commented there was something different about this particular sandwich.

“Caitlin got hers out, took a couple of bites and says, Nanny, what’s wrong with this?” Parker told local news station KTVK. “I said what do you mean what’s wrong with it? She said, look at it. She handed it to me, and you could see the meat was raw as it could be, pink as it could be.”