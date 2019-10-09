Jessica Van Meir was several hours into her transatlantic flight to Washington DC from London. The 24-year-old legal analyst was travelling alone on a work trip. She had been to the bathroom, and was just sitting back in her seat – number 55C – when she noticed something pop up on her screen.

“I was just trying to enjoy my flight peacefully and get some work done,” she told HuffPost UK. But instead, the Cambridge graduate, originally from Atlanta but living in London, was left feeling “violated”.

Van Meir had been sent a string of explicit messages on the Virgin Atlantic plane’s in-flight system. One – from “dirty mike” – read, “welcome to hell”. Another – from “smacks baccy tin” – read, “You tidy babe”. And “big dick swinger” sent her winking emojis.

“I was appalled and felt violated and outraged that someone would have the audacity and disrespect as to send me such a sexually objectifying message on a plane,” she said. “They made me feel I could not even travel on a flight alone without being harassed.”