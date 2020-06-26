Woman Who Praised KKK Apologises, Vows To Never Wave Confederate Flag Again

The Missouri woman who went viral for waving a Confederate flag, praising the Ku Klux Klan and vowing to teach hate to her grandchildren while at a Black Lives Matter protest in Branson is apologizing. “I’m so, so sorry,” Kathy Jenkins told Ozarks First. “I mean, if it would help for me to stand with Black Lives Matter, I absolutely would do that.” Jenkins said she “blacked out” during the event and doesn’t remember what she said as anti-racism protesters gathered outside a store that sells Confederate merchandise. However, the moment was caught on a widely shared video as Jenkins ― decked out in a “Make America Great Again” cap and draped in a Confederate flag ― told the protesters she would teach her grandchildren to hate them. “I’m teaching them to fuckin’ hate all of you people,” she said, then she raised a fist and called out “KKK belief.”

Look how the police protecting her racists ass pic.twitter.com/CVIJitLhxH — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) June 22, 2020

Jenkins said she does not support the KKK. “I wasn’t saying I’m KKK or for the KKK,” she told Ozarks First. “I was mocking them because I don’t like being called a racist.” She also said she lost her job and left Branson over the incident ― and promised to never wave a Confederate flag again. “I didn’t understand that the Confederate flag meant hate,” she told Ozarks First. “I don’t understand the whole history of the Confederate flag, but I’m learning.” At least some of the protesters aren’t buying her apology. Mental health advocate Kenidra Woods said on Twitter that Jenkins’ vow to teach hate “hurt me to my core.” She added:

I’m always open to seeing people grow and accepting apologies but this doesn’t sound very genuine. I truly believe she‘s only apologizing because she got exposed. I get people get angry and “lose it” sometimes but I believe that kind of hate is deeply rooted within her. 🤷🏽‍♀️ 2/ — Kenidra4Humanity ~ KHHL ~ (@KenidraRWoods_) June 24, 2020