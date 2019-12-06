A police officer filmed stoning a wombat on a dirt road in South Australia will not be charged over the incident, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has said. In October footage emerged of Senior Community Constable Waylon Johncock, in which the off duty cop was seen following a wombat down a remote road at Gawler Ranges, before giving the thumbs up to the camera and throwing a rock at the animal. Following an internal investigation and advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Commissioner Stevens said no disciplinary or criminal sanctions were warranted.

In his statement issued on Friday, the Commissioner said the investigation found that “as a traditional Aboriginal man, the Senior Community Constable has an appropriate permit to hunt wombats for food”. “Whilst distressing to many who viewed the video, it has been established the Senior Community Constable’s actions were not inconsistent with traditional hunting practices,” he said.

“I have been advised that the wombat in the video was killed and eaten. The video shown on social media was part of a longer video that has not been released.”

