'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer: Gal Gadot Blasts Back Into Action

The fate of the world rests in Wonder Woman’s hands once again. The first full-length trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984” was unveiled by director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, who also served as a producer for the sequel, at the Comic Con Experience in São Paolo, Brazil, on Sunday. Jenkins said that the superhero will be “unleashed on the modern world” in the new film, which boasts real wire work and major stunt moments shot on location around the globe — as opposed to the more typical CGI-heavy effects we’ve come to expect from comic book fare in recent years.

The eye-popping trailer kicks off on a more subdued note with Diana bonding with Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) — who later becomes one of her greatest foes — about past loves. And before long, Diana’s former flame Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who seemingly met his end in the first film, blasts in for a brand new adventure. Set to the New Order track “Blue Monday,” the trailer thrusts Diana into a bold, new, totally ’80s world, as she kicks butt Amazonian-style, leaping to new heights and putting Thor to shame by seemingly lassoing a bolt of lightning. We also get a peek at Diana’s homeland of Themyscira, where much of the first film was set. On Sunday, fans were also treated to four new character posters featuring the first look at Wiig’s Barbara Minerva (aka the villain Cheetah); Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord; and Pine in the new film.

Check out the new character posters from #WW84 - in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019