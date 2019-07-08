A Fox News reporter was drowned out during live coverage of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s World Cup win when a rowdy bar crowd in France began shouting “fuck Trump.”

“History has just been made,” senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot said from a pub in Lyon, the tournament’s host city, shortly after the U.S. victory.

Behind him, a group of spectators who appeared to be mainly Americans began hollering the chant making clear their disdain for President Donald Trump. Palkot paused as he realized the celebrants were delivering a political message. Still, he maintained composure and carried on with his coverage.