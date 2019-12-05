- via Getty Images This grab made from a video shows Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L), French President Emmanuel Macron (front), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (back-C) as the leaders of Britain, Canada, France and the Netherlands were caught on camera at a Buckingham Palace reception mocking US President Donald Trump's lengthy media appearances ahead of the NATO summit on December 3, 2019 in London. - US President Donald Trump cancelled on December 4, 2019 a planned final news conference scheduled for after the NATO summit, following two days of sharp disputes with allies. (Photo by - / NATO TV / AFP) (Photo by -/NATO TV/AFP via Getty Images)

World leaders appear to have been caught on camera mocking US President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in London on Tuesday night in a video that is going viral. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and who appears to be Princess Anne all feature in the clip tweeted by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that’s garnered more than 5 million views. “Is that why you were late?” Johnson is heard asking Macron. “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau interjects. Trudeau can later be heard saying “you just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.” Check out the footage here:

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

The footage is admittedly low on context and at times inaudible. But that did not stop high-profile Twitter users from suggesting the leaders of foreign countries were chuckling and gossiping about Trump behind his back. Trump had earlier in the day attacked Macron for his “very, very nasty” comments on NATO during a rambling and lengthy press conference. He also offered Macron “some nice ISIS fighters” in an exchange which ended with the French leader fact-checking Trump in real-time. Trump also denied knowing scandal-hit British royal Prince Andrew, despite photographs proving the pair have met on multiple occasions. Maggie Haberman, the White House correspondent for The New York Times, said she couldn’t get over the video “both for the fact that POTUS hates the thought of anyone laughing at him and for the fact that he long used ‘other countries are laughing at us’ as an attack against his predecessors.”

Can’t get over this video, both for the fact that POTUS hates the thought of anyone laughing at him and for the fact that he long used “other countries are laughing at us” as an attack against his predecessors. https://t.co/j2zmF27vBK — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 4, 2019

Conservative attorney George Conway, who frequently takes aim at Trump and his administration despite his wife Kellyanne Conway’s role as counselor to the president, responded with this biting post:

.@realDonaldTrump, you are the laughingstock of the planet. The world thinks you are an incompetent, ignorant, dumb, deranged buffoon—and they are right. And you prove it to them every day. https://t.co/mR0z1xwtaf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 4, 2019

Others simply marveled at the exchange:

These leaders all know they are on tape all the time. They know what they’re doing. They’re sending a message to the world. Even Boris Johnson, who faces an election in days in a country in which Trump is toxically unpopular, is in on it. https://t.co/gi4UPLgKMX — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 4, 2019

On the menu this evening at the Buckingham Palace soiree will be Trump Roast. *Chef's Kiss* https://t.co/ag7fub1Eks — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 4, 2019

This video, coupled with the videos from the press portions of the bilateral meetings w Macron &Trudeau are so embarrassing for the US. @realDonaldTrump can't hold his own with the other leaders -they know it & are now much more emboldened. We look like a Banana Republic @ NATO. https://t.co/u9Tt4wPsp6 — Dave Harden (@Dave_Harden) December 4, 2019

I covered many Int’l summits & I’ve never seen a leader debasing his country as Trump did today-not even Berlusconi displayed such vulgarity/ ignorance.@GOP’s biggest lie is that Trump’s America is respected - It’s actually loathed & a laughing stock.👇🏽pic.twitter.com/yreED3vWKt — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) December 4, 2019

This video of Trudeau talking shit about Trump to other world leaders might be my favorite video on the internet https://t.co/luxfuoMEJG — Alexander Wightman (@a_wightman11) December 4, 2019

The library is open & Donald, you’re getting read.



Also living for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s role here just shredding Trump. #LGBTQofTwitter



pic.twitter.com/AwoXGuD3lP — Colin W (@CWiebrecht) December 4, 2019

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, however, who frequently uses her widely watched primetime show on the conservative network to stump for Trump, put a different spin on the clip:

This is great news for Trump. Foreign leaders have been laughing at Republican presidents since Reagan. Media elites as usual miss America. https://t.co/ELE4n6NNxY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 4, 2019