The Worst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Still To Come

While coronavirus infection rates across much of Europe and parts of the United States have begun to fall, allowing people to return to some semblance of normal life, the pandemic is continuing to accelerate in other regions of the world.

“Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this month.

The situation is particularly dire in Latin America, which has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, and where scientists say the peak of infections is still weeks away.

Nations that have managed to control the spread of the virus may have started to worry about a second wave as they loosen lockdown restrictions. But in Latin America, the WHO has made it clear that the first phase of the pandemic is still going strong.

The situation in Brazil is especially concerning, Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa Etienne said this week. The country has been one of the hardest-hit nations in the world, with nearly 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 50,000 deaths, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, second only to the United States.

As Latin America’s largest country, Brazil accounts for about a quarter of the 4 million coronavirus cases in the region, and about a quarter of the deaths — and the rate of infection is increasing.

A recent analysis by the COVID-19 Brazil group, an initiative bringing together scientists from Brazilian universities and research centres, and Johns Hopkins University, found that Brazil has the highest growth rate of confirmed cases in the world.

“We are the only country in the world where the number of cases and deaths is accelerating,” Domingos Alves, a member of the COVID-19 Brazil group, told HuffPost Brazil.

“Brazil is the only one that is putting its foot on the accelerator.”