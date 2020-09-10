President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers are taken to task by a 98-year-old World War II prisoner of war in a new online ad.

Pvt. Daniel Crowley, who performed 42 months of “unbelievably brutal manual labor” after being captured in 1942 in the Philippines, condemned Trump’s reported description of U.S. troops killed in World War I as “suckers” and “losers” in the spot released by the progressive PAC VoteVets on Tuesday.

“None of the fellas who I served with, who are no longer with us, are suckers,” said Crowley, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. “They are not losers. Donald Trump disrespects everyone who served in the military. What’s worse, he lies about it.”

Trump denied insulting fallen U.S. soldiers during a 2018 trip to Europe, which The Atlantic first reported last week. Other media outlets later confirmed Trump’s disparagement.

Crowley concluded the 67-second clip with a message for voters:

“We need to vote Donald Trump out of office. And we need to vote out any politicians if they continue to support Donald Trump.”

Check out the ad here: