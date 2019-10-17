The Stress Of Year 12 Exams: ‘I Think I Was Having A Mental Breakdown'

This time last year, high school student Sophie spontaneously chopped a bold fringe in the middle of the night as she struggled to cope with academic pressure. “I think I was having a mental breakdown and decided to cut my hair. I was just looking for new changes to deal with the stress,” the 18-year-old from Melbourne, who withheld her last name for privacy, told HuffPost Australia. Twelve months on, she’s about to sit her year 12 exams, and admits the pressure to perform still keeps her up most nights. Attending a private school in the Victorian capital, Sophie is not preparing for the state’s VCE exams, but rather the International Baccalaureate (IB Diploma), which is offered at many independent schools and still results in an ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank), the score used for university admission. “My sleeping patterns have been thrown out the window because, late at night, I get hyper and stressed, thinking, ‘Have I done enough tonight?’” she said. “I’m a perfectionist in what I do, and I get really down on myself if I haven’t done it well and to my best capability.”

Wavebreak via Getty Images A new report says work, money and studying are the main sources of stress for young people sitting their final high school exams.

Performing well in year 12 and scoring a high ATAR not only equates to academic success for many students, but opens a door to career prospects. “I’ve known what I want to do since I was in year eight,” said Sophie. “I’ve had this career goal. It’s an Honours course at Monash University.” A very stressed Sophie is not alone, with a new report finding that work, money and studying are the main sources of stress for young people, with at least 25% of students seeking help from a GP, counsellor or mental health professional as a result of exam stress. Mental health organisation ReachOut, which provides online support services for Australian youth, released its Ready or Not report with Ernst & Young this week, based on a 2018 survey of more than 1,000 young people aged 14-25. It found that only half of the students surveyed believed they were ready for the workforce after completing studies, and 1 in 5 didn’t feel confident they would be able to find work. “What comes through from the report is that concerns young people have about work and their future is impacting them right now when it comes to stress about exams,” said Ashley de Silva, CEO of ReachOut. “We know that unhealthy levels of stress can impact mental health if left unchecked.”