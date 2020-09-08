Iconic Yosemite Landmarks Look Absolutely Apocalyptic As Bushfires Approach

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Parts of Yosemite National Park are under advisory for a possible evacuation as the massive Creek Fire rages to the south.

The bushfire, referred to as wildfire in the US, has burned nearly 135,000 acres in California so far with zero containment as of Monday evening, leading to numerous evacuations in rural portions of Fresno and Madera counties, including several outdoor recreation areas. In some cases, those trapped by the encroaching blaze have been airlifted out by National Guard helicopters.

It’s not clear how many people have been evacuated or if any structures have been damaged, but thousands of homes and other buildings are under threat.

Yosemite remained open to those with reservations as of Monday, but park officials warned that air quality varies and visibility is limited.

Those who have braved the conditions have posted apocalyptic images of some of the park’s most iconic sites draped with a heavy layer of smoke and an orange glow: