You Don't 'Snap' Your Penis. It's Actually More Of A Burst

“It’s because of the sheath around the soft tissue that pops,” Dr Sara Kayat told This Morning. “It makes a physical popping noise and it becomes quite painful, excruciatingly painful in fact, and swollen.”

Other symptoms include an instant loss of erection, dark purple bruising and problems with urinating. It’s thought some men who experience penile fracture are too embarrassed to report it to their doctor – but leaving it untreated can do more harm than good.

Gordon Muir, a consultant urologist at King’s College Hospital in London, said men might be left with a misshapen penis as a result of Peyronie’s disease, or erectile problems. Peyronie’s disease causes the penis to become curved when erect – it’s thought the condition occurs after an injury, but it can also develop without any obvious cause.

How can a penis injury be prevented?