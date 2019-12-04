Young LNP Leader Barclay McGain Suspended Over Multiple Racially Offensive Videos

Huffpost Australia The Gold Coast Young Liberals member was laughing over comments insulting Indigenous culture.

Another racially offensive video of Young LNP leader Barclay McGain has surfaced online showing him using derogatory language against Chinese people.

The 19-year-old was suspended from the Gold Coast Young Liberals on Tuesday for the initial racially offensive video in which one of his fellow party mates insulted Indigenous culture.

After hours of social media backlash from the first clip, The Gold Coast Bulletin uncovered a new video from YouTube showing McGain at the Great Wall of China performing a Donald Trump impersonation.

“I promise I won’t grab them by the pussy,” he said

“We’re going to build the greatest wall, it is going to keep out the Mexicans, the Mongolians, or the chikety chongs, Genghis Khan bing bong, bing bong.”