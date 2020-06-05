YouTuber Jake Paul Charged With Trespassing In Looted Arizona Mall

YouTube star Jake Paul was charged with two misdemeanors on Thursday after being filmed at a mall that was being looted Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Paul has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, both misdemeanors. He was not booked into jail, but has a court date next month, according to KYTX.

Scottsdale police said they charged Paul after receiving hundreds of tips alleging that the controversial 23-year-old YouTuber was participating in looting at the mall after it was closed, according to KTAR.

A Scottsdale Police Department statement said Paul “was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly” and “unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed.”

Paul did not deny being at the mall but rejected looting accusations. In a post shared on Twitter and Instagram, he said he had spent the day peacefully protesting the police killing of George Floyd and was at the mall “strictly documenting, not engaging.”