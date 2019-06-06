YouTube's Track Record Suggests Its New Anti-Hate Policy Will Fail

YouTube announced on Wednesday new policies banning supremacist content from the platform, including videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion.” But YouTube’s treatment of people victimized by its content creators over the past 24 hours proves that the website was unable ― or unwilling ― to enforce its terms of service in the first place. Dangerous white supremacist content is rampant on YouTube, and the company’s announcement that it planned to remove thousands of yet-undisclosed videos to curb hate speech and extremism is a welcome one, if late. But the company has yet to show that it’s capable of enforcing such a policy in the long-term, and exemplified its inability mere hours prior. On Tuesday evening, it released a statement saying it wouldn’t remove videos that have targeted Vox journalist Carlos Maza with racist, derogatory and homophobic speech, all of which appeared to be in clear violation of the hate and harassment policies YouTube already had.

"These monsters didn't come out of nowhere. They're here because YouTube baited them out of the dark side of the internet, and has kept feeding them year after year." - Vox journalist Carlos Maza

In videos seen by millions, prominent conservative YouTuber Steven Crowder describes Maza as a “lispy queer,” a “gay Mexican” and an “anchor baby,” among other hateful mockery. Maza said the videos prompted a yearslong harassment campaign against him online, including an incident where his phone number was made public and he received hundreds of menacing messages. He opened up about the videos, and the mob harassment he sustained after each, on Twitter last week. In return, he became a lightning rod for more attacks on all platforms ― a shirt reading “Carlos Maza is a Fag,” for example, was being sold on 1776.shop, a far-right merchandise site with ties to the Proud Boys extremist gang (the shirt appears to have been since taken down).

Since I started working at Vox, Steven Crowder has been making video after video "debunking" Strikethrough. Every single video has included repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity. Here's a sample: pic.twitter.com/UReCcQ2Elj — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

YouTube ― which, with devastating irony, was simultaneously running an LGBTQ-friendly ad campaign in celebration of Pride Month― declared that the Crowder videos could stay. Though the company “found language that was clearly hurtful” to Maza, the “videos as posted don’t violate our policies,” the tweeted statement reads. “Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site,” the company wrote. On Wednesday, some YouTubers were reporting that they were being demonetized or banned under the new anti-supremacist policy. Separately, YouTube said it was temporarily demonetizing Crowder “because a pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community.” But Maza and others noted that demonetizing the right-winger’s YouTube videos won’t stop the harassment, nor cut off Crowder’s revenue streams, which include merchandise and crowdfunding. Plus, YouTube clarified that Crowder had an easy path to remonetization, appearing to negate the punishment entirely.

So the fuck what. Basically all political content gets "demonetized."



Crowder's revenue stream isn't from YouTube ads. It's from selling merch and "Socialism Is For Fags" shirts to millions of loyal customers, that @YouTube continues to drive to his channel. For free. https://t.co/ws8mqvRoKU — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 5, 2019