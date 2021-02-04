Zac Efron Is Living Out Of A Caravan In Outback Australia

As Zac Efron films his new movie ‘Gold’ in South Australia, he’s embracing the Aussie lifestyle with a comfortable outback setup. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 33-year-old American actor showed his new home, a luxe caravan that is valued at $140,000. “Home sweet home. Thanks, @lotus_caravans 🤙” the former ‘High School Musical’ star captioned the image, along with the hashtags #setlife and #goldmovie.

Zac’s new home, which boasts three televisions, Italian leather upholstery and a spacious bathroom, may be part of a sponsored deal with Lotus Caravans. The actor has escaped coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles by living in the New South Wales coastal town of Byron Bay for over a year. In late 2020 he began shooting for ‘Gold’ in South Australia, making it his first project since moving Down Under. The film is a thriller set against the harsh Australian elements. Zac and his mate stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found before their greed takes over and things go south.

Instagram/zacefron Zac Efron enjoying his caravan while living in Australia.

Directed, co-written by and co-starring AACTA Award-nominated actor Anthony Hayes, ‘Gold’ will stream on Stan later this year. First-look images from the set in December showed Zac in character ― bearded, filthy and haggard from sleeping in the outback ― holding up a device in an effort to find reception while taking cover from the sun under a makeshift tent. “No signal out here in the desert,” he captioned one of the images shared on his Instagram account at the time.